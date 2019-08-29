Beale and company ready for a productive 2019 season for Floyd County

FLOYD, Va. - The Floyd County Buffaloes are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-8 finish in 2018.

But head coach Winfred Beale still has 221 wins at Floyd County, and 2019 marks his 39th season.

They return 10 seniors and a lot of offensive output and the motivation to get this year started on the right foot.

"We've had scrimmages the past few weeks and knowing we have a real game this week that actually counts, it definitely makes us more amped up, we have a lot more energy, we're just working a lot harder," receiver Caleb Webb said.

"I feel like we're a pretty balanced football team. We've got some veteran lineman coming back on offense and defense," Beale said. "We are bringing back a plethora of skill people so we feel very good about the overall balance of our team. Up until this point our focus is on basics, Christiansburg, game planning for them, getting set for Friday night."

The Buffaloes will open up at home Friday against Christiansburg.

