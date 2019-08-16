Brookville looking to advance further in playoffs

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Brookville is coming off a five year stretch where the Bees have won 8, 8, 9, 10, and eight games, but are still seeking a title. The Bees were hit hard by graduation, losing 20 players to the 2018 class.

The skill positions return stacked with experience on both sides of the ball with Ryan North in the backfield, Jared Glinski at quarterback and Anthony McDougall at defensive end.

Brookville was an 8-win team a year ago, falling to eventual state champion 21-0 in round two. Heritage has ended the Bees playoff pushes the past 2 seasons. It's no surpirse that their goal is to move past the second round.

"My goal coming in, I tell the guys all the time, we don't want to take a step in the wrong direction. This program is special and we want to make sure we're doing right by it. We won 8 last year and in this area that's hard to do but the cool thing is there is no coach or no player that's satisfied with that. We want to go further, we want to win more," Brookville head coach Jon Meeks says.

"I think we're about to come back the exact same way as last year and maybe even hit harder. We're pretty angry and our motor comes from defense. We've always done that and that's where it starts is defense. That's just where the game starts you have to be aggressive and have to be mean," Brookville outside linebacker Anthony McDougall says.

Brookville opens the season by hosting Lord Botetourt on August 30 in one of the night's premier matchups.





