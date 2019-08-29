Liberty football: Freeze's health remains an issue, Willis's appeal denied

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The status of Liberty coach Hugh Freeze for his team's matchup with #22 Syracuse remains in question as the game approaches. Freeze is battling a back issue which required surgery, and he also is still recovering from a staph infection suffered during the process.

Other news surrounding the game includes the NCAA denial yesterday of Liberty transfer quarterback Malik Willis's appeal for immediate eligibility. Willis transferred from Auburn in mid-July.

Willis must now must sit out the upcoming season as a redshirt before having two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2020. Senior quarterback Buckshot Calvert will start Saturday night's opener at Williams Stadium against the Orange.

