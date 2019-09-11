Virginia Tech ready to face familiar offense against Furman

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech Hokies got in the win column on Saturday after their 31-17 win over Old Dominion.

Next up, Furman at home. The Paladins are consistently ranked in the FCS classification and they're running an offense Virginia Tech is familiar with.

With a new coach at Georgia Tech this season, so long to stopping the Yellow Jackets triple option... and hello to Furmans'.

"We knew it when that game was scheduled that they do a little bit of that," defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. "That's just a part of their offense, they will get into multiple looks with the same personnel. They will run the spread bone or whatever you want to call it. We've had some experience with [it] at Georgia Tech."

But Tech's defense has looked pretty stout and with years of facing Georgia Tech, they should have no problem stopping the run.

On offense, Ryan Willis threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns against Old Dominion on Saturday. One of those touchdowns was scored by Hezekiah Grimsley, whose one-handed catch made headlines on social media.

"Obviously it's a D1 sport, we got here because we can catch with two hands," Grimsley said. "So I rather practice the rare catches. Before every practice I grab one of my teammates, probably Tayvion Robinson and grab him to go over one handed catches. For situations like that, [to] get the right hand eye coordination."

But one thing that has to mesh as the season progresses is the chemistry on the offensive line and the ability to run block.

"We're not moving the ball like we should. So I much rather run the ball more. We need to get better. It hit us dead in the heart," Lecitus Smith said. "It's not like we're just moping around like 'aw man'. We're going to toughen up. We're going to get it right. We'll do it we will get the job done. We have to get it done."

Kickoff is slated for noon at Lane Stadium.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.