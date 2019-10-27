Dawgs fall 5-1 in home opener against Marksmen

ROANOKE, Va. - Jeff Jones scored his first goal of the season but the Rail Yard Dawgs allowed three in the third period as they fell to the Fayetteville Marksmen, 5-1, Saturday night at Berglund Center.

Fayetteville opened the scoring in the waning moments of the first period. After Marksmen goaltender Danny Tirone robbed Jones on a back door chance, Max Cook and Brian Bowen gained the zone on a two-on-one rush the other way. Bowen let go a wrist shot that snuck through an off-balance Stephen Klein and the Marksmen took a 1-0 lead.

They added to that lead early in the second while working on a power play. Don Oliveri cranked a slap shot from the left wing circle that navigated traffic and beat a screened Klein to make it 2-0.

Roanoke answered just over a minute later with a power play tally of its own. Brant Sherwood fed Shayne Morrissey who slid a pass to the back door where Jones chipped the puck in and the Dawgs cut the deficit to 2-1.

The floodgates would open for Fayetteville in the third as it took control in the opening minutes. The Dawgs got caught chasing below their goal line and Taylor McCloy was fed for a shot from the slot that he snapped top shelf to make it 3-1.

Fayetteville added to that lead less than a minute later with a power play tally from Bowen that ended Klein’s night. The Marksmen got one more when Alec Marsh beat Michael Stiliadis to push the lead to 5-1.

Jones scored the lone Roanoke goal, Klein made 21 saves on 25 shots and Stiliadis stopped nine of ten in relief. The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 1-2-1 in the loss while Fayetteville improved to 3-0-1. Roanoke will return to action on Friday night in Knoxville against the Ice Bears. Puck drop at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is scheduled for 7:35 PM and the pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 7:20 PM.

