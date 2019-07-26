Former Hokies star Kyshoen Jarrett settling in well with Washington

RICHMOND, Va. - Former Hokies star Kyshoen Jarrett played in all 16 games for the Redskins as an NFL rookie in 2015 before a devastating spinal cord injury, ended his playing career--but not his focus on football.

Jarrett is back in burgundy as a defensive quality control coach for the Redskins.



Kyshoen Jarrett, Redskins quality control coach said, "They’ve had open arms since this injury has taken place," Jarrett said. "At the end of my rookie year they keep the doors open. Jay’s been a great guy. Great in terms of assistance throughout this process and this journey; just being able to approach him and be transparent about things. I look forward to learning from him and just welcoming me to be on this staff, to grow and learn under some great coaches.”



Jay Gruden, Redskins Head coach said, “We knew that once the tragic injury happened… He needed to be in football. He had a passion for it and it was just a matter of him making that decision that this is the road he wanted to take and welcome him with open arms. He’s going to be a great great football coach.”



Jarrett rejoins the Virginia tech fraternity that includes defensive backs, Greg Stroman, Adonis Alexander and defensive lineman, Tim Settle in the Redskins camp.



Greg Stroman, Redskins defensive back said, “We see each other a lot and like I said we’re just gonna push each other just to be the best we can and represent our school.”



“As far as Virginia Tech, every guy we’ve had so far has been pretty good. Adonis, Saddle and Stroman they been good for us. The come from a tough program and they run a good ship over there,” Gruden said.



“We hold a different kind of bond being able to play under Beamer. It's a kind of a touch that Hokie stone and walk through that tunnel,” Jarrett said.



