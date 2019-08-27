Franklin County hopes to build on winning season

Rocky Mount, Va. - The 1st and 10 HS Camp Tour heads into the Class 6 ranks to check in on the Franklin County Eagles. Franklin County suffered through a winless 2015, but has been trending upward since. The Eagles have won four, four, and six games--in the past three seasons.

The Eagles enter year five under J.R. Edwards, who has continued to place emphasis on the strength program, and it's now paying dividends.

Franklin county is coming off its first winning season since 2011. They hosted a playoff game and advanced to the second round.

They return to the Blue Ridge District this year and have five starters returning on each side of the ball. The Eagles are poised to make noise again.

"Just taking that demeanor of every day in practice that word that sometimes doesn't exist in a high school football players life which is 'consistency' and we really drive that. I think the kids are really working hard towards that," Edwards set.

"We never get satisfied, we take every day to get better and every opportunity to face adversity the best we can. We've had adversity for four years now and now we're coming in with a little success, and we're trying to keep that ship moving forward," Eagles wide receiver/safety Jacob Stockton said.

Franklin County opens the season on the road at Liberty on Friday night.





