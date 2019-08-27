Galax using near-miss of 2018 as motivation

GALAX, Va. - Galax is coming off a state semi-final appearance in 2018 where they fell to Chilhowie. The team has racked up double digit wins each season dating back to 2015.

Coach Mark Dixon's Maroon Tide will open 2019 with 5 starters returning on each side of the ball, with their strength coming in the trenches.

Galax said that sour ending to last season fueled their offseason work, and has them ready to roll in 2019.

"I think it provides energy for us every year the deeper we go and if we don't finish the job then I think the guys coming back know what it takes to get there and now try to find a way to get over that hump. Again it comes back to having a great off-season with a lot at stake because you didn't get over the mountain," Dixon said.

"It's a lot of dedication being put into this because we made it to the state semi-finals last year, and we lost so it gave us all motivation to get to where we need to be this year," Galax lineman Daniel McKinney said.

Galax opens at Class 2 state power Glenvar to open the season.

