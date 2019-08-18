Giles Spartans moving behind single-wing offense in 2019

ROANOKE, Va - The Giles Spartans have made it to the playoffs every single year since 2011 but fell to Appomattox in the first round last season. Giles has an offense that works under head coach Jeff Williams: the single wing.

But Williams and his team know in order to get the ball moving, it has to start up front.

"We're going to have to get better up on the offensive line this year and on the defensive front, too. Both sides of the ball, our line has to really improve throughout the season and get better each week," he said. "I like the little group of running backs that we got. We think we can build some things on them. But it all goes back to the offensive and defensive lines and blocking and tackling. We have to get more physical in practice and blocking each other more physical and harder every day."

Giles opens up its season at home on Aug. 30 against Blacksburg.

