Hokies ready for new challenge against North Carolina

BLACKSBURG, Va. - After the win over Rhode Island on Saturday, the Hokies are ready for the next challenge, taking on North Carolina at home in Lane Stadium. The Tarheels have proved they can keep games close so far this season, but it also helps having a coach such as Mack Brown, who is admired by many, leading the group.

"I've known coach Brown for a long time. He's an outstanding football coach, a great motivator, a great communicator," defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. "I have the utmost respect for him. He's got his guys playing hard and believing. I think that's one thing he's really got them doing, believing in playing hard."

The Hokies must match the gritty way theTarheel play, especially on defense. UNC quarterback Sam Howell has tossed over 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. But with the targeting penalty that threw Tech's Reggie Floyd out of the game on Saturday, Virginia Tech will be leaning on backup Devon Hunter for help while Floyd sits out the first half.

"Devon's a good guy. He's all-in, one of the most all-in guys on the team. He puts the team before himself all the time," linebacker Dax Hollifield said. "He works hard. He's starting for special teams now, which is big time. He is just a good guy to be around, a nice guy. He's one of the most athletic guys on the team. For his size, he can really, really run."

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Blacksburg.



