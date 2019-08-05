Liberty football begins new era under Hugh Freeze

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A new era has officially begun in the Hill City for the Liberty Flames football program, as they open camp under new head coach Hugh Freeze.

There are lots of questions heading into this season that were addressed at the team's media day on Sunday. That includes what kind of offense Hugh Freeze is trying to command? How are they going to attack ACC opponent Syracuse in their first game of the season? And who will be under center this year?

"Our offense needs to be one that's high scoring, protects the football, attacks the defense according to what the defense is giving us," said Liberty quarterbacks coach Kent Austin.

"Whether that's on the ground, in the air, a combination of both. If we have to weigh it one side or the other, we want to win football games. Most importantly, put the ball in the end zone and don't turn it over," Austin said.

Syracuse will definitely challenge that operation on opening night.

"Come game week with a team like Syracuse coming here, to play at Liberty, I won't have to worry about the level of passion or excitement or intensity, I just want us to execute. And execute with composure," said head coach Hugh Freeze.

Quarterbacks coach Kent Austin said Stephen "Buckshot" Calvert will definitely be the starting quarterback. But a pending decision for an immediate eligibility waiver for former Auburn quarterback, Malik Willis, definitely adds another threat for the Flames.

"So, Malik is really talented, he's a true dual threat quarterback. He's pretty scary out in space when he has a ball in his hand. He's got a great arm. I think all of our quarterbacks have been pretty diligent in their preparation and knowledge of the game as it comes to executing our offense with the common defenses we're going to face," said coach Austin.

Liberty opens the season at home on Aug. 31 against Syracuse.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.