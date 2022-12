George Wythe faces off against Riverheads for the Class 1 state championship.

SALEM, Va. – The Gladiators are leading the Maroons at the half, 21-7.

The teams faced off at noon in Salem Stadium for the VHSL Class 1 state championship.

The Gladiators are hoping to secure their 7th straight state title, while the Maroons are vying for their first title since 2012.

George Wythe currently holds a record of 10-3 while Riverheads stands at 11-1.