Banana Ball set to bring excitement to Salem this weekend

SALEM, Va. – Things are gonna be a bit ‘bananas’ this weekend as Banana Ball makes its way to Salem for the first time ever.

The long-awaited event is set to take place at Carilion Clinic Field on Friday, July 11, and Saturday, July 12.

The Firefighters are expected to play Banana Ball against the newest addition to Bananaland, the Texas Tailgaters.

“The arrival of Banana Ball in Salem brings more than just an exciting twist to America’s favorite pastime,” said Salem Red Sox General Manager Allen Lawrence when the news was initially announced in October 2024. “This unique event will create lasting memories, inspire future athletes, and bring a sense of pride to Salem. Banana Ball isn’t just a game – it’s a vibrant experience that will energize our community and leave a lasting impact.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the schedule for both days:

3:30 p.m. – Pre-Game Plaza opens

4:30 p.m. – Fire Drill Live! Show

5:30 p.m. – Gates open

6:30 p.m. – Show starts

For more information on parking and the entry policy, visit Banana Ball’s official website.