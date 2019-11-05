Sports

Magna Vista's Hairston tosses his way to Week 10 honors

Dryus Hairston had his hand in four touchdowns for the Warriors

By John "Appy" Appicello - Sports Director

DANVILLE, Va. - The Piedmont district lead was on the line Friday night, and two perennial powers delivered another thriller in Danville.
Warriors quarterback Dryus Hairston triggered a Magna Vista surge that broke a 14-all tie with G.W, Danville, producing two touchdowns in the final 9 minutes

Hairston finished with a 17-32 evening thru the air for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns.  He added a rushing touchdown, and a two point conversion pass in the Warriors 28-14 win.  The junior quarterback threw touchdown passes of 29, 24 and 13-yards in putting Magna Vista atop the Piedmont district.
 For his efforts Dryus Hairston is our Week 10-1st and 10  Player of the Week.

