Magna Vista's Hairston tosses his way to Week 10 honors

DANVILLE, Va. - The Piedmont district lead was on the line Friday night, and two perennial powers delivered another thriller in Danville.

Warriors quarterback Dryus Hairston triggered a Magna Vista surge that broke a 14-all tie with G.W, Danville, producing two touchdowns in the final 9 minutes

Hairston finished with a 17-32 evening thru the air for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns. He added a rushing touchdown, and a two point conversion pass in the Warriors 28-14 win. The junior quarterback threw touchdown passes of 29, 24 and 13-yards in putting Magna Vista atop the Piedmont district.

For his efforts Dryus Hairston is our Week 10-1st and 10 Player of the Week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.