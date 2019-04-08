Mike Young named head men's basketball coach at Virginia Tech

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Mike Young has been named head men's basketball coach at Virginia Tech after 17 seasons as the head coach at Wofford College.

A native of Radford, Virginia, Young had a season for the record books this past year, coaching the Terriers to a 30-5 overall record. Young has been coaching at Wofford for 30 years.

"Mike Young has been an exceptional member of the Wofford community and a transformational coach for our student-athletes over the past 30 years," said Wofford College President Dr. Nayef Samhat. "While we will miss him, we wish Mike and his family the very best, and we look forward to continuing his legacy of success on and off the court."

Young has been named the Southern Conference Coach of the Year four times, earned Sporting News National Coach of the Year honors and finished third in the voting for AP Coach of the Year.

"After 30 years of working with Mike, it is hard to imagine him being gone," said Wofford College Director of Athletics Richard Johnson. "However, we knew that this was the one job that could possibly lure him away. Mike grew up within 30 miles of Blacksburg, so this is returning home for him. To have the opportunity to coach at the highest level in the best basketball conference in the country was simply too good to pass up."

Wofford College will begin the search for a new head coach immediately.

