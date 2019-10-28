MONDAY HUDDLE: Can Virginia solve road woes in 1st-place showdown?

Marlon Character #12 of the Louisville Cardinals sacks Bryce Perkins #3 of the Virginia Cavaliers during Louisville's 28-21 win. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Here are three takeaways from this past weekend's football action around the state.

Cavaliers have another setback

Just when Virginia seemed poised to take control of the ACC Coastal race, another subpar performance on the road set the team back again.

The Cavaliers fell for the third straight time on the road, this time at Louisville 28-21.

Virginia fell behind 28-14 and couldn't complete a late rally, but there is still a good opportunity on the horizon.

Next up for the Cavaliers is a road game at North Carolina, which is tied with Virginia on top of the Coastal standings with 3-2 league records.

If Virginia can solve its recent road woes and get this win, it will have tiebreakers over North Carolina and Pittsburgh, which is tied with Virginia Tech for third with 2-2 league records.

Virginia also can clear its final road hurdle of the year with three home games to end the season.

Virginia Tech heads to South Bend

This might not be a good time for Virginia Tech to play a game at Notre Dame, even with the Hokies on a three-game winning streak and fresh coming off a bye week.

Notre Dame is coming off a humiliating 45-14 rout at Michigan in front of a national TV audience on Saturday, and figure to be an angry bunch coming home.

This is only going to be the third meeting all-time between Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, with each team winning once.

Unbeaten team survives upset scare

Lord Botetourt entered Friday unbeaten while Franklin County was 3-3, but you never would have known it by how the game played out.

Franklin County stunned Lord Botetourt with 21 points in the second quarter and took a 21-19 lead into the fourth quarter before Lord Botetourt kicked a field goal to take a 22-21 lead.

The Lord Botetourt defense took over from there to preserve the win and unbeaten season.

Lord Botetourt is now 8-0.



Graham Media Group 2019