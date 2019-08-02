Pulaski Cougars 'Embracing the Grind' as fall camp begins

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Cougars are certainly a team to watch in 2019. Their 8-4 finish last season ended with a loss in the second round of the playoffs to Blacksburg, a memory that is now motivation.

"Embrace the grind with a smile on your face," safety Chris Shay said with a smile. "When you go in the weight room and it's a rainy day and you're just not feeling it, you just go in the weight room, put a smile on your face and help your brothers get through it."

'"Embrace the Grind'" is the Cougars football team's motto for the 2019 season. The grind includes early morning workouts, long sessions in the weight room and of course, wins and losses.

One in particular is motivating Pulaski this year.

"Against Blacksburg, we have a nasty taste in our mouth since last year losing to them," Shay said. "We know we can beat them because we're going to be a really good team this year. They're going to be a really good team this year. But I think we can pull it out."

And their ability to perform is measured by their communication on the field.

"Last year, the games we communicated we won. The games we got down and didn't communicate as well, like the second round of the playoffs against Blacksburg, we lost," Shay said.

"We love each other. So when we get on the field for defense or offense, we're always communicating, calling the calls," running back Gage Mannon said. "Making everyone know 'Hey we're here, we got your back, you got mine.'."

With a handful of returning players, head coach Stephen James has high expectations.

Stephen James- Head Coach: "Our goal is to obviously get further than we did last year.," he said. "The kids have embraced that. We had a good offseason in the weight room. We're expecting to hopefully get to where we were and further."

