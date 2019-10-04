Radford women's basketball team prepping for new season after historic 2018-2019

RADFORD, Va. - The Radford Highlanders women's basketball team got the ring and the banner last season after winning the Big South Championship and clinching an NCAA tournament appearance.

But now it's time to turn the page.

Head coach Mike McGuire is ready to utilize his players with championship experience to instill the lessons they learned in the newcomers.

"I think the big thing is [for] lessons we learned to become a champion last year transfers over to this year. But we don't focus on the past, this is a new team, a new journey, we have a new opportunity," McGuire said. "That's my goal, to make sure we focus on our present and day-by-day and what it's going to take for this team to find the best versions of themselves."

Radford opens up its season on the road at Vanderbilt in a few weeks.

