Red Sox win two on Saturday

SALEM, Va. - Courtesy of Salem Red Sox-

Salem solidfied its series win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Saturday night with two back-to-back victories at Haley Toyota Field.



How it happened

GAME 1:

* The Red Sox leaped to a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning. Tanner Nishioka led off with a double, Ryan Fitzgerald singled and Devlin Granberg posted the first run with an RBI groundout. Keith Curcio tripled to score Fitzgerald before a monster center field home run from Kole Cottam boosted the Sox 4-0.

* Myrtle Beach slashed the lead to 4-3 in the fourth inning. Grant Fennell drove a two-run home run and Cam Balego rolled an RBI groundout.

* A leadoff home run by Miguel Amaya tied the tilt 4-4 in the sixth.

* Rio Gomez and Andrew Schwaab combined for four scoreless innings of relief with five strikeouts and one hit.

* Rain ripped open in the 10th inning. After the last Sox at-bat, time was called at 10:01 to tarp. The game was delayed for 40 minutes before being declared suspended.

* The game resumed Saturday evening at 5:05 p.m. After both teams were blanked in the 11th, Myrtle Beach added one in the top of the 12th to go on top 5-4.

* Salem came right back in the bottom of the 12th, when a single from Devlin Granberg pushed across Ryan Fitzgerald, who had been placed on second at the start of the inning. Michael Osinski would bring home the walk-off run after reaching on an error, giving the Sox the 6-5 victory.

GAME 2:

* Starting pitcher Enmanuel De Jesus tossed seven innings of work on the mound, his second scoreless performance of the season.

* Garrett Benge gave the Sox the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when he crossed Jagger Rusconi, who had reached a scoring position on a failed pickoff attempt.

* Devlin Granberg doubled the score 2-0 with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning after a pair of leadoff singles put Benge and Ryan Fitzgerald on the bags.

* A lead off walk and single helped Myrtle Beach tack on one in the top of the eighth, cutting the score in half 2-1.

* Three more runs crossed the dish for the Sox in the eighth after a pair of singles kicked off the frame for the Sox. Garrett Benge continued his multi-hit effort with his 16th double of the season, adding two more RBI on the night. A throwing error helped Devlin Granberg reach and Benge score for the final run of the game, with the Sox coming out on top 5-1.



Standout Sox

GAME 1:

* Devlin Granberg: 1-for-5, 2 RBI, 1 R

* Kole Cottam: 1-for-5, 2 RBI, 1 R

* Keith Curcio: 1-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 R

* Ryan Fitzgerald: 2-for-5, 2 R

GAME 2:

* Garret Benge: 4-for-5, 3 RBI, 2 R

* Devlin Granberg: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

* Grant Williams: 2-for-4, 1 R

* Enmanuel De Jesus: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO (W, 8-9)



What's Next

Salem Red Sox vs .Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Sunday, August 25, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM

RHP Dylan Thompson vs. RHP Alexander Vargas

