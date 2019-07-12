Redskins corner Josh Norman jumps over bulls in Pamplona, Spain

PAMPLONA, Spain - Redskins corner Josh Norman has been really enjoying the offseason by traveling and even jumping -- over bulls.

The 31-year-old ran with the bulls, but that wasn't enough. He took it one stop further. Luckily, he made it out unscathed. Twice.

"I had to face the bull straight on," Norman said on his Instagram story after the leaps. "It was fun. It was worth it. It was really worth it. ... This is a great experience."

Redskins CB Josh Norman is out here JUMPING OVER bulls in Pamplona 😧 pic.twitter.com/QzZhg02Any — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

VIDEO | Josh Norman, jugador de fútbol americano de los Washington Redskins, corrió este jueves el quinto encierro de los Sanfermineshttps://t.co/WL3EEcH3eQ pic.twitter.com/pf1rwVg4yC — EFE Deportes (@EFEdeportes) July 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.