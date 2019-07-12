Sports

Redskins corner Josh Norman jumps over bulls in Pamplona, Spain

PAMPLONA, Spain - Redskins corner Josh Norman has been really enjoying the offseason by traveling and even jumping -- over bulls. 

The 31-year-old ran with the bulls, but that wasn't enough. He took it one stop further. Luckily, he made it out unscathed. Twice. 

 "I had to face the bull straight on," Norman said on his Instagram story after the leaps. "It was fun. It was worth it. It was really worth it. ... This is a great experience." 

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.