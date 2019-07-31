Redskins receivers hope to remain healthy in 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Washington was 28th in the NFL in net passing statistics in 2018. In order to improve in this area, being healthy can't hurt!

Josh Doctson enters his fourth year with the Redskins and it's an important one. THe 6-foot-2 receiver out of Texas Christian University is in a contract year.

Six-year man Paul Richardson is back after injury in 2018. And the tight ends boast talent and experience with Vernon Davis, Jeremy Sprinkle and former Gator Jordan Reed.



Reed is finally healthy after battling foot problems last year, and is ready to compete.

" I feel a lot different. I was able to train these entire three months leading up to camp. Before I was trying to walk again and just getting out of the boot and things like that so just feeling a lot better and not dealing with as much pain and I feel a lot stronger," Reed said.

The Redskins opening preseason game is set for August 8 in Cleveland. You can watch the game right here on WSLS-10 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

