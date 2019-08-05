Sharapova joins field at The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Maria Sharapova of Russia plays a forehand in her Ladies' Singles first round match against Pauline Parmentier of France during Day two of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet…

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. - Five-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova will replace Serena Williams at The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic September 13 and 14 at The Greenbrier, after unforeseen scheduling conflicts forced Williams to withdraw.

Sharapova, 32, is one of just 10 women to hold the career Grand Slam — winning championships at the Australian Open (2008), French Open (2012, 2014), Wimbledon (2004) and U.S. Open (2006) — and she has been ranked No. 1 in the world on five different occasions for a total of 21 weeks. The only Russian to hold the career Grand Slam, she has won nearly 650 career singles matches and 36 titles since turning professional in 2001.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sharapova to The Greenbrier for the first time,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President, The Greenbrier. “Her record speaks for itself, and I know our loyal tennis fans will be excited to see another new face join the legends who have competed in this tremendous event in the past.”

Sharapova will compete against another former world No. 1, Caroline Wozniacki, in a singles match on Saturday, Sept. 14, but first she will team with one of the members of the legendary Bryan Brothers doubles duo to take on Wozniacki and the other Bryan Brother in a mixed-doubles match on Friday, Sept. 13.

Friday’s other match will be a men’s singles event pitting Jack Sock against Taylor Fritz, while Saturday’s final match will be a men’s doubles affair with Sock and Fritz taking on the Bryan Brothers.

“We have four great matches, two each day, planned for our fans, and the competition is going to be incredible,” said Justice. “It will all take place at one of the most beautiful venues in all of sports, Center Court at Creekside.”

The Greenbrier’s 2,600-seat stadium, which opened in 2015, has hosted the likes of Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, John McEnroe, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Martina Hingis since opening on the banks of Howard’s Creek.

Matches for the eighth edition of The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic begin at 5:30 p.m. on both nights, with the second match each night following shortly after the conclusion of the first. Tickets, which are currently on sale, also give the ticket holder access to the PGA TOUR’s A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, which will be taking place those same days on The Old White TPC Course at America’s Resort™.

“It’s really a fantastic opportunity to see some of the best athletes in the world in two different sports compete at a legendary property,” said Justice. “Fans will be entertained the entire day.”

