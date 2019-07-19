UVA after Coastal championship, Tech regrouping after shaky 2018

CHARLOTTE, Va. - Day two of the ACC Kickoff showcased the seven Coastal Division teams on Thursday.

Virginia Tech and Virginia were two topics of discussion. The Cavaliers have been moving in the right direction under Bronco Mendenhall, coming off the stellar season they had in 2018, including a blowout in the Belk Bowl.

Virginia finished 8-5 last season but the catch is they're the only team in the Coastal who has never won a division championship.

"A year ago two overtime losses prevented that from happening," head football coach Bronco Mendenhall said. "Those overtime losses weren't accidental, we were outplayed and we didn't execute in the critical moments. But we did apply those learnings, we've worked relentlessly, and shut out a SEC opponent. That was another indication of our capability. We have as good of a chance as anyone on our side of the division to win this league."

And that was something quarterback Bryce Perkins took very seriously.

"We had it last year, it was this close and we let it slip away," Perkins said. "Everybody believes that we can win the Coastal, and everybody should think that. Not because we're entitled but because we work harder than everybody else."

As far as the Hokies are concerned, things were a little different. They were forced to play young guys for much of the season and finished the season 6-7. Some of the leaders like Reggie Floyd and Dalton Keene feel they’ve learned from their mistakes and are eager to get back to business.

"Really the biggest thing is finishing plays. I could think of a lot of times last season we were watching cut ups and you’d see like a handful of guys not finishing assignment," Keene said. "That’s the biggest thing for us and that’s something we’ve drilled all offseason."



"Expectation now is for everybody to play 110 percent and know what they’re doing, no baby mistakes," Floyd added. "I feel like everyone on the team is too old for that and should be a veteran mentality for everyone."

Fuente also added that there are multiple competitions heading into fall camp, that includes the quarterback position among other skill spots.

