Virginia Tech holds tight lead over No. 1 seed Duke at halftime of Sweet 16, 38-34

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Virginia Tech is halfway to upsetting top overall seed Duke.

The Hokies lead 38-34 at halftime of the East Region semifinals after hitting seven 3-pointers, with Ahmed Hill scoring 13 points and nearly making a running shot from near halfcourt at the horn. Wabissa Bede added 10 for the Hokies, who shot 45 percent.

Duke freshman point guard Tre Jones has 12 points to lead the Blue Devils, while star freshman Zion Williamson has 11 points. Duke is shooting 52 percent but went without a basket for the last 3:29 of the half.

Duke freshman starter Cam Reddish has yet to play in this one due to a knee issue.

If Tech wins this game, the team would be in the Elite 8 for the first time since 1967.

The East regional semifinal between Duke and Virginia Tech is a rematch of the regular season matchup that the Hokies won 77-72. But this time around Duke has big man Zion Williamson available, and much more is on the line.

Virginia Tech was also down a player in that regular season matchup against Duke, as Justin Robinson was out with an injury.

