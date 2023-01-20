WSLS to launch new customizable news app

ROANOKE, Va. – A new version of the WSLS 10 News app will launch Monday.

All the news, weather, traffic, sports, entertainment and feature information you’re used to reading and watching on the current WSLS 10 News app will be there -- along with some cool, new elements.

So, what’s new?

First, the new WSLS 10 News app homescreen is customizable, so you can view the stories and topics important to you right away. There’s also the ability to save stories to read later easily.

Exclusive Insider content is also available on the app. All you have to do is become an Insider (it’s FREE), verify your account via email and then enjoy all of our Insider information.

Next, we’ve added our Watch Live section to the homepage so you can watch WSLS newscasts and livestreams as they happen.

You can also now comment on articles and post photos and videos to our Pin It page.

If you have the current WSLS 10 News app, it will auto-update as early as Monday, or you can just update it yourself.

If you don’t have our app, download it here in the Apple App or Google Play stores. Be sure to leave us a review in the app store to let us know what you think of the update!