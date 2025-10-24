Reports to: Director of Digital Sales

Work Location: On-site (Detroit, Roanoke, Orlando, Jacksonville, Houston, or San Antonio)

Position Overview

The Digital Revenue Accelerator (DRA) is a high-impact role designed to drive digital revenue growth and position Graham Media Group as a market leader in digital advertising solutions. As the station’s digital sales authority, the DRA partners with local sales teams to identify untapped opportunities, craft innovative client-centric strategies, and close high-value, multi-platform deals. This role demands a competitive mindset, a deep understanding of the digital advertising landscape, and the ability to accelerate revenue growth through strategic execution and collaboration.

Key Responsibilities

Revenue Growth Leadership: Collaborate with Account Executives to identify, strategize, and close new digital revenue opportunities with both existing and prospective clients.

Innovative Strategy Development: Design and implement cutting-edge, multi-platform strategies leveraging GMG’s digital product suite and vendor partnerships to deliver measurable results.

Client-Centric Solutions: Lead digital discovery sessions, develop compelling proposals, and deliver persuasive client presentations to secure high-value deals.

Competitive Edge: Maintain a deep understanding of the competitive landscape, emerging advertising technologies, and market trends to position GMG as a leader in digital solutions.

Training and Enablement: Provide advanced digital education and training to local sales teams, empowering them to confidently pitch and execute digital solutions.

Performance Optimization: Collaborate with the Director of Digital Sales and vendors to refine product offerings, set ambitious campaign goals, and ensure optimal performance outcomes.

Data-Driven Insights: Track, analyze, and forecast digital sales performance, delivering actionable insights to drive continuous improvement and revenue acceleration.