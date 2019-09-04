Tasty Tuesday: Sharkey’s Wing and Rib Joint - Blacksburg

As kids in the New River Valley go back to school this week, we know some of you may be looking for affordable food options.

Sharkey's Wing and Rib Joint in Blacksburg is the perfect place to go for good food, and even a free meal. Up to two kids ages 12 and under can eat free with the order of one adult entree every Tuesday.

The portions aren't tiny either. If your baby shark can't eat it all at once, then you have a meal for the next night too!

Manager Cameron Longmire told 10 News about all the variety that this joint has to offer, from 18 different burgers to more than 20 different wing sauces.

And it doesn't stop there. In addition to a regular beef patty, you can substitute your burger with a veggie patty, bison patty or (soon to come) their impossible burger. That will be a meatless option made to imitate meat.

