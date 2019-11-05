Tasty Tuesday: Farmburguesa

ROANOKE, Va. – There's been a lot of appeal surrounding farm-to-table restaurants in recent years. Jimmy Delgado, co-owner of Farmburguesa, breaks it down in two ways.

First, you know what you're putting into your body. Secondly, you're keeping things local and helping your local business owners.

Take that comraderie, add a little Colombian flare, and you've got Farmburguesa. In a little over a year, this cozy, 13-seat restaurant has risen to success in the Roanoke Valley.

The Colombiana, a sweet, savory burger, is part of that success story. You get a thinly-pressed burger, bacon, grilled onion, green tomato, cheese, pineapple sauce, pink sauce, garlic sauce and crushed potato chips.

Delgado tells us that at first, "A lot of people were very skeptical about pineapple on a burger. After you taste it and all of those flavors are combined, it makes a wonderful burger."

If you want to take the healthier route, the Santa Fe is a really nice veggie burger. (My wife loves that one.)

Business is booming, which has the Farmburguesa crew adding a location in Grandin (hopefully by December).

"The difference between that location and this location is that it's going to be a little bit bigger," Delgado said before letting out a big laugh.