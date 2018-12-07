Attorney General Herring, DEQ sues Mountain Valley Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. - Attorney General Mark Herring and the Department of Environmental Quality has filed a lawsuit against the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The filing sites repeated environmental violations in Craig, Franklin, Giles, Montgomery and Roanoke Counties, specifically after significant rain events.

The lawsuit says the company violated the Commonwealth's environmental laws and the Clean Water Act by failing to control sediment and stormwater runoff.

The filing is asking for the maximum allowable civil penalty and for the court to order pipeline workers to comply with environmental laws.

“This suit alleges serious and numerous violations of environmental laws that caused unpermitted impacts to waterways and roads in multiple counties in Southwest Virginia,” said Attorney General Herring. “We’re asking the court for an enforceable order that will help us ensure compliance going forward, and for penalties for MVP’s violations.”

The complaint states that the Department of Environmental Quality found violations of environmental laws each month between May and October.

The lawsuit says MVP violated:

• the State Water Control Law,

• the Virginia Stormwater Management Act,

• the Erosion and Sediment Control Law,

• the Virginia Stormwater Management Program Regulation,

• the Erosion and Sediment Control Regulations,

• the Virginia Water Protection Permit Program Regulations,

• Section 401 Water Quality Certification 17-001 issued to MVP.

• MVP’s Annual Standards and Specifications,

• MVP’s Site Specific Erosion and Sediment Control Plan and

• MVP’s Site Specific Stormwater Management Plans.

The lawsuit also alleges ten counts of illegal actions, including:

• Unpermitted Discharge

• Failure to Maintain and Repair Erosion and Sediment Control Structures

• Failure to Repair Erosion and Sediment Controls within Required Timeframe

• Failure to Apply Temporary or Permanent Stabilization

• Sediment off of Right of Way

• Failure to Install Clean Water Diversions

• Failure to Keep a Daily Log of Activity Documenting Project Activities Related to Environmental Permit Compliance and Corrective Measures Implemented

• Failure to Install Adequate Channel, Flume, or Slope Drain Structure

• Failure to Construct Vehicular Stream Crossing

• Failure to Maintain Access Roads



The lawsuit was filed in Henrico County Circuit Court.

You can see a copy of the complaint here.

