Danville police make arrest in weekend shooting

DANVILLE, Va. - UPDATE

Danville police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Danville resident Eric Tashawn Coleman Jr. is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Coleman was shot in the leg.

More arrests are expected.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two men were shot in Danville late Saturday night.

According to the Danville Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Withers Road around midnight.

Officers found two victims, a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower left leg and a 24-year-old man who was shot in his upper body.

Police said both men are Danville residents. Both men were taken to Sovah Health for medical treatment.

There is no word on their conditions. So far, no arrests have been made.

The police investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Danville Crime Stoppers at (434)

793-0000, or email crime tips to crimetips@danvilleva.gov.



