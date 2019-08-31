"Hocus Pocus" to air 29 times on Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy star as the Sanderson sisters in 'Hocus Pocus.' (Image credit: Disney)

The spooky season is nearly upon us, and somebody just lit the Black Flame Candle.

The Sanderson sisters are back to bewitch your TV for nearly 60 hours this October. Freeform has announced it will air Disney's "Hocus Pocus" 29 times throughout it's 31 Nights of Halloween lineup.

Hocus Pocus has developed a rabid fan base since its release in 1993, becoming one of Halloween's most beloved child-friendly cult classics starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of hilariously wicked witches.

Want something with more scares? Freeform will air Wes Craven's iconic "Scream" trilogy for the first time ever.

Head to Freeform's website to see the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween.

