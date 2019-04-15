What's News Today: April 15, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing about new apartments on Hershberger Road. Hershberger Meadows would be a 200 unit development near Town Square Shopping Center. It would offer two bedroom apartments with designer features, costing around $750 a month. The developer says it could be finished by 2021. The planning commission approved the request last week.

Roanoke Regional Airport Commission will present its budget to Roanoke City Council today. Revenue is anticipated to rise more than nine percent to $10.4 million. The commission expects to run a surplus, and will not ask for money from the city or county. Leaders will also talk about expected upgrades in the year ahead, including replacing a snow plow, roof replacement on the terminal building, and replacing airfield signs, lights and circuits.

This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. It's a week to honor those serving a public safety communications officers. Roanoke City will recognize its dispatchers throughout the week. The E-911 center will also recognize its Dispatcher of the Year. Roanoke dispatchers handle more than 275,000 calls each year.

