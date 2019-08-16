What's News Today: August 16, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Scotty McCreery comes to Roanoke's Elmwood Park tonight. In the last year, he's earned back-to-back number one hits with "Five More Minutes" and "This is It." The North Carolina native will take the stage with Drake White and the Big Fire and Maggie Baugh. Gates open at 5 p.m. The show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35.

The Roanoke Sox Special Olympics Unified team will begin competing today in Nashville as part of the Special Olympics North America Softball Championship. The team is coached by volunteer Lenny Wedge. The team has played together since 2012.

SeaQuest Lynchburg holds a volunteer and intern expo today. It's looking for people with a passion for animals. You should bring a resume and include animal care, interaction and customer service experience. The expo runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at center court in River Ridge Mall.

Help the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia support kids as they head back to school. Southern Trust Homes Services will host a Back to School Bash today. It will collect donations and school supplies at the event, which includes, ice cream, games and crafts. It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Southern Trust Home Services on Starkey Road.

One of the men, facing charges in connection to the death of Lynchburg teen, Raymond Wood, is expected to enter a plea in court today. Juan Hernandez is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of a homicide and gang participation. Wood was killed in March 2017. Authorities say his death was connected to the MS-13 gang.

