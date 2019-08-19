What's News Today: August 19, 2019

Heres a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Construction in Lynchburg on a new mini-roundabout could impact your commute starting today. It will be built at the intersection of Yorktown Avenue and Atherholt Road. You're asked to use caution and be alert for traffic pattern changes.

Today is the deadline to submit applications for Middle Border Forward's VISION Quest Community Project Idea Pitch Competition. Aspiring community change agents in Danville and Pittsylvania County can submit project ideas for a chance to win $5,000 and support to make their ideas a reality.

Centra opens its new Rivermont School in Roanoke today. Students, between the ages of six and 22, with developmental disabilities will receive therapeutic help. It has traditional classrooms, a sensory room, independent living apartments and a playground.

A Roanoke County police officer, charged with embezzlement, will be in court today for arraignment. Steven McChesney is charged with falsifying timesheets. An internal investigation revealed recorded time that had not been worked over a two-year period. The discovery was made in June and McChesney was placed on paid administrative leave. He worked for the country from 2013 to 2015, before returning in 2016. The Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney's Office is handling the case.

Changes are coming today to several Lynchburg Bus Routes. The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company is making the adjustments to improve the service for the community. Changes will affect Routes 1A, 4, 6, 8 and 12.

