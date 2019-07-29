What's News Today: July 29, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The trial begins today for one of the men, charged with murder in Roanoke. Shannon Walker was arrested in New Jersey last August, accused of killing Michael Jackson. The 42-year-old was shot and killed at the LT store on Burrell Street in June 2018. The trial is expected to last three days. Derrell Jones was also charged in this case. He entered a plea deal. He'll be sentenced for malicious wounding next month.

The trial begins today for the man, accused of shooting two people in northwest Roanoke. Dominic Townes is accused of shooting and killing Jacob Sallah and Travis Turnage inside an apartment on Hanover Avenue. The trial is expected to last three days.

Roanoke Children's Theatre kicks off its Kaleidoscope Camp today. The week-long camp is for children with special needs, giving them a innovative arts experience.

The next phase of streetscape improvements in Danville's River District begin today. Main Street between North Ridge Street and Floyd Street will get improvements. Crews will install a new curb and brick paver sidewalk, upgrade street lights, install underground storm sewer and roof drain systems and add landscaping. The project will take about four months.

Milling and paving could imapct your commute in Lynchburg. Crews will work on Linkhorne Drive between Old Forest Road and Cranehill Drive. Traffic will be down to one lane. Flaggers will direct drivers. Work is expected to wrap up on Friday.

If you drive Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg, lane closures could cause delays for you. Crews will install fiber optic cable lines between Gristmill Drive and McConville Road. One eastbound lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily for the next three weeks.

Part of a new bridge over the Roanoke River will open today. The new bridge on Hardy Road will open for those driving from Franklin County toward Roanoke. On Thursday, the remaining traffic will be switched to the new bridges. Work will then begin to remove the old bridge, with work expected to be finished by December.

A camp at Patrick Henry Community College introduces students to e-sports. Eight to 13 year olds will learn what it's like to play professionally and prepare for tournaments. They choose from games like Fortnite, Rocket League and League of Legends. Last year, more than 80 universities awarded nearly $9 million in scholarships for e-sports.

Early educators in Giles County will be recognized today for their professional development and dedication. The Giles Incentives for Teachers program rewards educator for attaining professional credentials. The program was started in January, awarding cash stipends, to help fill a critical shortage of early educators in the county.

