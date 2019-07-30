What's News Today: July 30, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Durham School Services holds a job fair today in Roanoke. It's looking for bus drivers and assistants. The company says it offers starting pay $17 for drivers, paid training and flexible hours. The Durham is taking over bus services for Roanoke City Schools starting on August 1st. The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the company's Barns Avenue facility.

Virginia's Blue Ridge will make a major announcement today. The announcement is about a new international sporting event coming to the region.

Horizon Behavioral Health holds a ribbon cutting today for its new Intermediate Care Facility. The facility will house four people moving from the Central Virginia Training Center. Horizon describes the facility as a safe and integrated home.

The Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia returns to Salem Stadium tonight. Eight world class corps will take part this year. This event is the primary fundraiser for the Pride of Salem Marching Band.

There's a ribbon cutting today for another Little Free Library in Roanoke County. Local Eagle Scout Steven Butler built three to be placed in the county. There you'll find books you can take, read and then trade out for another. There's a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. for the one at Walrond Park.

VDOT holds a public hearing today about possible safety improvements in Franklin County. It's looking to add a roundabout at the intersection of Brooks Mill Road and Burnt Chimney Road. The changes will increase traffic flow and keep drivers and passenger safe. The open house runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Burnt Chimney Elementary School.



