What's News Today: Labor Day

Today is the last day of the Hillsville Flea Market. Around 2,500 vendors have set up, selling just about everything imaginable. The hours for the flea market are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Virginia ABC stores will change its hours for the holiday. Stores will close this evening at 6 p.m. for the holiday. Normal hours resume tomorrow. Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control reminds you to consume alcohol responsibly and never drink and drive.

Temporary lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg starting today. There will be temporary lane closure on Edgewood Drive. Crews will install fiber optic cables. Work will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily through September 23rd.

First responders in Lynchburg will face off for the annual Guns and Hoses Softball Game. The police department will look to defend its title as it takes on the fire department. The series is currently tied with 5 wins for each team. The game begins at 4:30 p.m. following the Hillcats game at Lynchburg City Stadium.

Olive Garden restaurants across the country will say thank you to first responders today. The restaurant chain will cater a pasta lunch for some local firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency workers today. They will enjoy spaghetti and meatballs, Fettuccine Alfredo, salad and breadsticks. Olive Garden has served more than 14,000 meals to first responders since 2002.

