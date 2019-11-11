What's News Today: November 11, 2019

ROANOKE, Va. - Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Main Street Renewal Project continues in Lynchburg. Starting today, work will move to the intersection of 10th and Main. One lane of traffic on Main Street will remain open. Tenth Street from Church to Commerce will be converted to two-way traffic to allow access to the City Center Parking Deck. Work here is expected to take about three weeks.

The Roanoke Planning Commission will discuss plans for Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital's expansion today. It's requesting Crystal Spring Avenue be closed between McClanahan Street and Evans Mill Road. It's also asking for the property to be rezoned to allow for expansion of the hospital. The commission will also look at the impact construction will have on traffic. As we reported in October, Carilion is looking to add more than 450,000 square feet over the next four to five years.

Milling and paving in Lynchburg could impact your commute this week. Crews will work on Cedar Hill Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Traffic will be down to one lane.

The Blocksburg 2019 summit continues at Virginia Tech. It brings together leaders from around the world, talking about technology, research, regulation and education.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees will be going up in area businesses today. The program allows you to buy gifts for seniors, who may live alone without someone to share the holidays with. You can pick up an ornament, buy the requested items, then return them for distribution around the holidays. The trees will remain up through early December.

Texas Roadhouse invites veterans to have a free lunch today. You can choose from one of ten entrees from a special menu. You will need to bring proof of service. The special runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sheetz shows its appreciation to veterans today. Veterans and active duty personnel can get a free six-inch turkey sub and drink today, as well as a free car wash.

Logan's Roadhouse will give a free meal to veterans and active duty personnel today. The offer is valid from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cracker Barrel will honor veterans today. You can get a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Danville Community College holds a Veterans Day Celebration this morning at 11 a.m. in the student center. Marine Corps Veteran J. C. Evans is the guest speaker.

Virginia Tech holds a Veterans Day ceremony this morning. Delegate Nick Rush is the keynote speaker. It begins at 10:30 a.m. in the War Memorial Chapel. At 11 a.m., A memorial wreath will be place on War Memorial Court, with the corps' precision rifle drill team firing a rifle salute.

Appomattox County will remember veterans today. A ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 104. Retired Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans is the keynote speaker.

A Blue Star Memorial marker will be dedicated at the top of Mill Mountain this morning. It's a tribute to those who have served or are serving the U. S. Armed Forces. There are more than 3,200 markers placed across the country.

New River Community College holds a Veterans Day ceremony. The program includes the Pulaski County High School Color Guard and concert choir, with Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson serving as keynote speaker. It begins at 11 a.m. in Edwards Hall.

The National D-Day Memorial will remember those who serve today. It will hold a ceremony this morning at 11 a.m. Author and historian Peter Caddick-Adams is the keynote speaker. The memorial will dedicate new veteran bricks. Admission to the memorial is free from 10 a.m. to noon.

