What's News Today: October 23, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

A subcommittee of Lynchburg's Task Force on Education meets today. The Talent Management Subcommittee will hold it's first meeting at 3 p.m. at the Central Virginia Governor's School. The committee was formed earlier this year to guide the development of a long-term vision for the school system.

The Rockbridge Area Chamber of Commerce holds a candidate forum tonight. Those running for Rockbridge Sheriff, Board of Supervisors, Commonwealth's Attorney, House of Delegates and State Senate will take part. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Lexington.

An economic development announcement will take place today in Henry County. The announcement will welcome an international company. Following the announcement, there's a grand opening celebration for the Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training. The center is located at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre. The facility will be used as a training ground for tenants of the industrial park.

A representative from Congressman Morgan Griffith's office holds travelling staff office hours today. They will be at the Town of Floyd Offices from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Martinsville Municipal Building from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to help you with federal government issues.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.