What's News Today: October 8, 2019

Radford University holds its annual canned food drive. Radford Gives Back is a partnership with Bobcat Backpacks, which provides Radford Public School students with food. Food will be collected until 5 p.m. tomorrow, when the campus community will pack 300 bags with food.

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Betina Ring, will visit Perrymont Elementary School today. Perrymont is one of two Lynchburg school to serve locally sourced milk from Homestead Creamery. Secretary Ring will visit with students during lunch, observing how the partnership benefits students.

Virginia Western kicks off its monthly information sessions on the Community College Access Program. The program offers up to three years of tuition for Roanoke Valley high school graduate who meet program requirements. If you want more information, tonight's session runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Whitman Theatre.

The Salem School Board will discuss Salem High School renovations, including the bid timeline and funding. Improvements include security upgrades, improved classrooms and roof renovations. Construction could start next summer at a price of $32 million.

Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, between 2nd and 3rd Streets will be closed today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will access the roof of the municipal building. A detour will be in place.

Road closures in Danville could impact your commute today. Crews will be working on Memorial Drive between Cahill Court and Aiken Bridge and on Central Boulevard between Broad Street and Aiken Bridge. Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Governor Ralph Northam will make comments today at the Virginia Municipal League Annual Conference in Roanoke. Around 1,000 local government officials are attending the conference, which wraps up today, discussing issues including the census, federal grants and recycling.

The Pulaski County School Board will tour the new middle school site today. Voters elected to build a new school, combining Dublin and Pulaski Middle Schools, at a price tag of $47 million. Construction is expected to be complete by the beginning of the next school year. The board will also discuss what to do with the two former middle schools, once the new school opens.

