What's News Today: presidential candidate visit, Labor Day preps

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Law enforcement across the Commonwealth will take part in Checkpoint Strikeforce. Patrols will be increased in an effort to reduce drunk driving. Last year, there was a 12 percent increase in alcohol-related crashes in Virginia.

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will make a campaign stop in Blacksburg. He will hold a town hall at Hancock Hall Auditorium on the Virginia Tech campus. This is his fourth visit to the Commonwealth as a presidential candidate.

Lynchburg Humane Society has an adoption special starting today. Through Monday, you can Name Your Own Price. Puppies are not included in the promotion. There is a $6 microchip fee. The shelter will have normal hours through the holiday weekend.

There's a grand opening tonight at Highlander Stadium at Glenvar High School. The school board approved in January a new turf field. There's also a new six lane track. Glenvar takes on Galax tonight.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.