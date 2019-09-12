What's News Today: September 12, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Local elected officials from the Roanoke and New River Valleys will take part in a joint meeting today. They will discuss activities and progress at Virginia Tech, Carilion Clinic and the VTC Partnership.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will meet tonight. They will consider a resolution, authorizing outside counsel to file suit in the opioid crisis. Several other localities have filed suit. Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma is expected to file for bankruptcy. More than 30 states and 2,000 local governments have sued the company.

Roanoke's Architectural Review Board will review plans for Angels of Assisi's new animal clinic. Plans are to build a 14,000 square foot facility at the corner of Franklin Road and Elm Avenue. The new facility would house a vet clinic and animal shelter.

If you have memorabilia from World Wars I or II, you are invited to bring that to the Lynchburg Public Library today. Letters, documents, certificates and photos will be scanned and saved by the World War I and II Commemoration Commission. It was created by the General Assembly to commemorate the 100th anniversary of World War I and 75th anniversary of World War II.

The Danville Fire Department will present a program, providing seniors with ways to stay safe in their homes. They will talk about ways to prevent fires and falls. If you would like to attend, it begins at 11 a.m. at the Ballou Recreation Center.

Mill Mountain Theatre unveils its 2020 season today. There's a reception at 6 p.m. at Center in the Square before the schedule is unveiled at 7 p.m. in the Trinkle MainStage.

The State Corporation Commission holds a hearing today on proposed regulations to protect Virginians from surprise medical bills. The provisions require hospitals to disclose if a patient could be treated and billed by an out-of-network provider.

The man accused of killing three families members is scheduled to be arraigned today in Pittsylvania County. 19 year-old Matthew Bernard is accused of killing his mother, sister and one-year-old nephew at the family's home. His initial court appearance was pushed back because he was in the hospital. It was delayed a second time last week.

