What's News Today: September 24, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

William Fleming High School hosts the Big Feet Meet. More than 800 students from 40 schools will compete in running, walking, javelin, softball throw, and shot put competitions. The Big Feet Meet is part of Special Olympics Virginia's Unified Champion Schools program. Students and faculty from the school will receive recognition as a National Unified Champion Banner School. Only eight other Virginia high schools have received the recognition.

The City of Martinsville will discuss designating the city a Tourism Zone. The designation allows for the city to provide money for development project, determined to address specific critical tourism deficiencies. The program is modeled after Staunton, Fredericksburg and Lynchburg. A final vote will be taken next month.

A road closure in Franklin County could impact your commute tonight. From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Crews will pave the turn lanes from Route 220 onto Wirtz Road. You can get to Wirtz Road by using Bonbrook Mill Road.

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute. Crews will install new sewer lines at the intersection of Breckenbridge Street and College Drive. Temporary lane shifts are in place. Work is expected to take three months.

Virginia Beach police will release the findings of its investigation into the mass shooter that killed 12 people at the city's municipal building. Mayor Bobby Dyer said the presentation, will include more details about the shooter and his work history, as well as what police say happened. City engineer Dewayne Craddock opened fire on May 31st, after submitting his resignation. The 40-year-old was killed in a gunbattle with police.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia holds a Career Expo for Youth. It will introduce students to jobs that available in the region. More than 60 employers will be there.

The Garden Club of Virginia holds its Horticulture Show and Conservation Forum at Natural Bridge State Park. It focuses on the importance of plants and trees that are native to Virginia and their importance to a healthy ecosystem. The two-day event includes hikes, lectures, and an awards presentation.

Watch a movie and find out how you can help service animals. There's a free screening of the movie Pick of the Litter tonight at 7:15 p.m. at the Grandin Theatre. It's sponsored by Saint Francis Service Dogs, in an effort to get out the word about its mission and ways you can volunteer with the organization.

