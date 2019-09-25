What's News Today: September 25, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

A bipartisan Congressional delegation, including Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, will meet with the families of Heather Heyer and Khalid Jabara. Both were killed in hate crimes. They will demand the Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act be passed. The bill directs the Department of Justice to give money to states to create hate crime reporting hotlines and trains employees to identify them.

Governor Ralph Northam will travel to Southside today. He will join local leaders to make an economic development announcement at noon.

The city of Danville holds a public input meeting about safety improvements to Riverside Drive. There will be a presentation on the Riverside Drive Corridor Improvement Study. It will consider the need for sidewalks, crosswalks, intersection and access changes and ramp adjustments. If you would like to give your input, the meeting runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Bonner Middle School.

The trial is expected to begin today for the father of a missing Roanoke infant. Arieanna Day went missing last September. Her father, Andrew Terry, says Arienna's mother gave the baby to him, while she was clinging to life. Terry admitted to police he buried the body in the Ellet Community of Montgomery County. He faces charges of concealing a dead body. The trial is expected to last two days. The girl's mother, Jessica Day, claims the girl just disappeared.

A local organization, aimed at keeping children safe, will find out if it wins grant money. YOVASO was a finalist in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program for its after prom grand finale. The event gives students a place to go after prom, in an effort to keep them drug and alcohol free and safe.

Drive Smart Virginia holds its annual Distracted Driving Summit in Roanoke starting today. It brings together industry leaders, scientists, educators and law enforcement, sharing best practices to combat distracted driving. Topics to be covered include technology, corporate practices and law enforcement efforts.

The Botetourt County Fire and EMS Citizens' Academy kicks off today. It held to increase awareness and engagement with the community. Classes are held once a week for seven weeks, discussing 911, risk reduction, protective gear and medical equipment.

