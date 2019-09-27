What's News Today: September 27, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Lynchburg Humane Society holds its 'Adopt Happiness' adoption special today and tomorrow. All adult dogs, cats and kittens are half off. The shelter has 130 dogs and 474 cats up for adoption at the shelter and 363 in foster homes.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance holds a special luncheon today. Olympian, actor and writer Alexi Pappas will speak at the Women's Exchange Luncheon. Pappas represented Greece in the 2016 Summer Olympics and is training to compete in the 2020 games. She also co-created and starred in the film "Olympic Dreams."

Duck Donuts is putting its twist on National Coffee Day. Starting today, it will serve a powdered sugar donut with a dollop of buttercream, topped with ground coffee. The donuts are available for a limited time. National Coffee Day is Sunday.

The Grandin Theatre and RIDE Solutions holds the Bike Shorts Film Festival. It features several short films about bicycling, showing how the bicycle is a tool that supports aspects of the community.

A lane closure could impact your commute in Lynchburg. One lane of Fort Avenue beginning at Toledo Avenue will be in place as crews repair gas lines. Work will last through Thursday.

Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke will announce an expansion today. City leaders will join leaders at the clinic to make the announcement at 9:30 this morning.

A group on motorcycles, travelling across the country, will make a stop in Roanoke today. They are led by Brandan Thomas, director of the Winchester Rescue Mission. The purpose of the Rescue Ride is to spread the story of homelessness, while gathering ideas from missions across the nation. The ride will take 12 days, ending in Los Angeles.

Enjoy music from the past in Blairs this weekend at The Ridge Classic Rock Festival. Hear tribute bands, featuring music from Journey, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Led Zeppelin and more. It's Friday through Sunday at White Oak Mountain Amphitheater. Tickets start at $35.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.