ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers are seeing a 6-mile backup after a crash north of the Interstate 64/81 interchange in Rockbridge County.

At mile marker 193.6, both the southbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.

VDOT established a detour that takes drivers off I-81 at exit 195 onto U.S. 11 until getting onto I-64 and then back on I-81 at exit 191.