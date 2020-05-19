53ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Traffic

Injuries reported in multi-car Roanoke County crash

Police have not released any more details about those involved or the extent of the injuries

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Roanoke County, Roanoke, Crash
WSLS
WSLS (WSLS)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke County has shut down Catawba Valley Drive.

The crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of the road, according to Roanoke County police.

Police said injuries have been reported; however, the extent and identities of persons involved are not being released at this time.

The road is blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: