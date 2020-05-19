Injuries reported in multi-car Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke County has shut down Catawba Valley Drive.

The crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of the road, according to Roanoke County police.

Police said injuries have been reported; however, the extent and identities of persons involved are not being released at this time.

The road is blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened.