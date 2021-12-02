Tractor-trailer crash closes all northbound and southbound lanes on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Motorists traveling along US-220 in Franklin County to get home Thursday evening may run into delays.

A tractor-trailer crash closed down both north and southbound lanes on US-220 in Franklin County, just north of Boones Mill.

At about 5:18 p.m., Virginia State Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer, which was hauling lumber, lost control of the vehicle and overturned.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

At this time, no other injuries or vehicles involved have been reported.

As of 6:30 p.m., VDOT says there is a 3-mile backup.