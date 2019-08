Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

GILES COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer accident has closed lanes on US-460 in Giles County.

According to VDOT, the westbound left shoulder and lane are closed near Clendennin Road and Rt. 641 as of 8:00 a.m. in between Narrows and Pearisburg.

Stay with 10 News as more information becomes available on this crash.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.