Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera captured at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2019

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The crash has been cleared and all lanes are open.

ORIGINAL STORY

Those about to head south on Interstate 81 may want to find a new route.

At mile marker 146, which is just south of the Hollins exit, a tractor-trailer crash has shut down the southbound left lane and right lane, as well as the left shoulder.

VDOT is reporting that traffic backups are about 2 miles.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.